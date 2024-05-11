media release: Get ready to join comedians Stephanie Miller, John Fugelsang, Hal Sparks, and Frangela for an electrifying evening of political satire and laughter on Stephanie Miller’s Sexy Liberal Save The World Comedy Tour. Produced by Live Nation & NS2, the tour will stop at Barrymore Theatre in Madison, WI, on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

In a time where every vote counts in every state and for every office, brace yourself for a hilarious ride as these comedic geniuses keep up with the unfolding events of 2024, embarking on a nationwide journey in anticipation of the 2024 General Election.

National morning drive radio talk show and television star Stephanie Miller is a wildly popular performer with a huge and fervently devoted audience. The Stephanie Miller Show is heard nationally on satellite and terrestrial radio and is simulcast on FreeSpeech TV, reaching more than six million-plus listeners weekly. Prior to going national, Stephanie pulled #1 ratings at KABC and KFI in Los Angeles, as well as at radio stations in New York City and Chicago.

Among her many demographic achievements, Stephanie consistently leads her time slot among males 25-54, a tribute to her strong Sexy Liberal following. She’s been highly ranked on Talkers Magazine’s “Heavy Hundred” list for well over a decade, was winner of Talkers Magazine’s Woman of the Year Award and has been nominated to become a member of The Radio Hall Of Fame. She is also the founder of the successful Sexy Liberal Podcast Network and is a Liberal icon, which is ironic since her father, Congressman William E. Miller, was the head of the Republican National Committee and ran for Vice President with Barry Goldwater in 1964.

Stephanie Miller’s sold-out Sexy Liberal Comedy Tour was the fastest-selling comedy tour in history during its first two years barnstorming across America. The tour was nominated for three of the live performance industry’s prestigious Pollstar awards, including Best Tour, Best New Tour and Best Lead Comedy Performer for Stephanie. The tour hit the road again to sold-out crowds for the next three years. The album recording of The Sexy Liberal Comedy Tour quickly became the number one Comedy Album in America.

Stephanie was featured in LA Weekly as “The Voice of The Resistance.” “There’s no bulls***,” Rob Reiner, director of This Is Spinal Tap and When Harry Met Sally, says of Miller. “She doesn’t mince words and she doesn’t throw out lies.”

Lest there be doubt about Miller’s influence, no less than MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow bestowed her imprimatur on Miller: “She is,” Maddow said on her show, “The high priestess of excellent liberal talk.” Comedy legend Carol Burnett declared that Stephanie is “the Carol Burnett of radio.” Stephanie’s 2015 memoir, Sexy Liberal! Of Me I Sing, immediately rose to Number One on Amazon’s in Political, Humor, and Memoirs lists and continues to have a five star rating on Amazon.

Frances Callier and Angela V. Shelton aka Frangela, are real life best friends who met at the world famous Second City Theatre in Chicago, where they polished their talents as writers and comedic satirists.

Frangela recently starred on the NBC’s “Bring the Funny” as well as their own syndicated daily talk show, “Me Time with Frangela”. Frangela is known for fighting of bugs and Speidi on NBC’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here as well as razor sharp commentary on VH1’s Best Week Ever, the hit film “He’s Just Not That Into You” and are fan favs on HULU’s “Quick Draw”. Frangela has been featured on CNN, AM Joy, The Today Show, and Headline News.

You can listen to their weekly podcasts “The Final Word” and “Idiot of the Week” on The Sexy Liberal Podcast Network.

John Fugelsang has been murdered on CSI, picketed by Westboro Baptist Church, got Mitt Romney’s advisor to call Mitt an Etch-a-Sketch on CNN and once interviewed George Harrison & Paul McCartney on different continents in the same week.

His film “Dream On,” a road trip in search of the American Dream, was named Best Documentary at the NYC Independent Film Festival & premiered on PBS election day eve 2016. Other credits include “CSI” “Coyote Ugly” “The Girl on the Train” “Becker” “Providence” “The Coexist Comedy Tour” and “Price Check” opposite Parker Posey. He’s been a regular on CNN, MSNBC, FOX News and hosted “Viewpoint” on Current TV. He’s hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, & performed for US troops, including the humanitarian mission in Haiti.

John hosts the acclaimed ‘Tell Me Everything” show weekdays on SiriusXM Progress and available on demand. The Sanity-Cast is John’s popular podcast heard on the Sexy Liberal Podcast Network.

John currently performs his solo stand up political comedy show across the country and frequently joining other comedians for group shows. And, as if he is not one of the busiest comedians in show business, he also produces and fronts The Magnificent Bastards rock group.

John credits his mother, a former nun, and his father, a Franciscan monk for his deep beliefs and strong social values.

Known to many as Michael Novotny from the award winning Showtime Series Queer As Folk or Donald Davenport, from the highest rated Disney XD series ever, Lab Rats or as the Host of the Emmy Award winning Talk Soup, Hal Sparks is a true Polymath. A comedian and actor since the age if 14, he also plays 5 musical instruments well and 3 instruments better than you’d think. He hosts the Hal Sparks Radio Program Megaworldwide Live every Saturday, and the Wonkydonk podcast, Tours clubs and theaters as a Stand Up Comedian, plays and sings in 3 bands including his Original band ZERO 1 and what has been called “the greatest Van Halen tribute band ever” Nerd Halen.

He has walked in Every AIDS walk in the country, he eats only once a day and his current deadlift is 335 for 4 reps. And He’s the proud father of an amazing 8-year-old son. But the only thing you need to know is, he’s funny. Really, really funny. And he should know, he wrote this.