Def || Sonic, Stephanie Rearick

A message from Stephanie Rearick:

I’ll be opening for the awesome Def || Sonic, a reschedule of the show we’d planned to do in April of 2020. This also happens to be the 20th anniversary of my first album release. The Long Picnic came out on Sept. 11, 2001, forever changing the meaning of that album and song to represent the end of an era. This year feels even more meaningful than most as we celebrate what we had and what we lost. And it’ll also be fun.

Def || Sonic will treat us to some rich soundscapes and light projections after my set. Join us!