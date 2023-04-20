media release: The Board of Trustees of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) invites you to the FREE 2023 Stephen Fleischman Lectureship featuring Pao Houa Her on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 6–7 PM. The talk will be held in the Museum Lecture Hall. The reception with a cash bar will be from 5–8 PM.

Pao Houa Her will discuss her highly personal work, which utilizes a documentary aesthetic, from landscape photography to Southeast Asian–style portraiture, but one infused with conceptual rigor.

Admission to the talk is free. To guarantee seating, reservations are required. MMoCA Members enjoy early access to event registration. Reservations for general public seating will open on Friday, April 7. To become a member, visit mmoca.org/membership. All persons with reservations must be seated by 5:50, after which any open seats will be opened to guests on a first come, first served basis.

The Stephen Fleischman Lectureship honors the 25th anniversary of Fleischman’s tenure as MMoCA’s director. An endowment provides for an annual lecture by individuals who have made exceptional contributions to art and culture. Talks organized for the Stephen Fleischman Lectureship are held each year in April and have free admission, in recognition of the Museum’s dedication to providing access to opportunities for learning and enrichment.