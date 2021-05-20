7:30 pm on 5/20 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 5/21-22, Comedy on State. $25.

media release: Steve Byrne has risen through the ranks of the comedy world to become one of the industry’s most innovative and sought-after performers. He has evolved throughout the years into an extremely versatile entertainer that delivers on a day-to-day basis. Hailing from Pittsburgh, PA, Steve Byrne was born to a Korean mother and an Irish father.

Byrne was the star and creator of Sullivan & Son, a half hour comedy on TBS along with Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Productions for three solid seasons.

It all began after winning the 2006 TBS’ cutthroat competition. As his popularity began to expand, Byrne was featured in his very own half-hour Comedy Central Presents which was voted as one of the best specials of all time in the Comedy Central Standup Showdown. His third hour special Champion debuted on Netflix in May 2014 to rave reviews and his two previous specials, Steve Byrne’s Happy Hour & The Byrne Identity were two of the top rating specials on Comedy Central.

Byrne’s acting resume includes feature films like The Dilemma, Couples Retreat, Four Christmases and The Goods: The Don Ready Story. His television resume aside from starring in three season of TBS’ Sullivan and Son include ABC’s The Middle, Chappelle’s Show, The Howard Stern Show, NBC’s The Real Wedding Crashers and standup appearances on TBS’s Conan, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, CBS’s The Late Late Show, BET’s Comic View and a total of 10 appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

A true international comedian, Byrne has performed to sold-out crowds around the world. He has been a featured comic at the Just for Laughs Festival (Montreal, Toronto and Chicago), HBO’s US Comedy Arts Festival in Las Vegas and the CanWest Comedy Fest in Vancouver. He has been part of several national comedy tours including The Sullivan & Son Tour, The Jameson Comedy Tour, Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Comedy Tour, The Kims of Comedy, The Camel Cigarettes Sin City Tour, and his own national Myspace Comedy tour. Byrne even had the honor of opening for esteemed musical acts such as Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Modest Mouse, Puddle of Mudd, Spoon, Rev. Horton Heat and many more. As a big supporter of the US troops, Steve also headlined several USO tours in Afghanistan, Iraq, Japan and Guam.

His 2006 documentary, 13 or Bust (available on youtube), chronicles the attempt to perform 13 comedy shows in Manhattan in one night. He's currently preparing his fifth hour special for 2020.

Steve now calls Los Angeles home, woking his nights off the road at iconic Hollywood clubs, The Comedy Store and The Improv. Byrne’s lack of ego and outstanding work ethic has helped him become one of today’s most respected comedians.

