Steve Dawson & Diane Christiansen

from the KHoRM newsletter: July 19, 8 pm (doors at 7) Steve Dawson and Diane Christiansen of Dolly Varden, suggested donation $15

Steve and Diane will be playing songs from his solo and the DV catalogs as well as celebrating the release of Steve's sixth solo record Ghosts (out June 7 on the excellent Pravda label). While this is his first headlining show, Steve is no stranger to the basement, having been here previously with the Heartland Songwriters Revue and Nora O'Connor.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Reservations for all shows must be made via righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.