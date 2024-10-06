Steve Martin & Martin Short, Jeff Babko, Steep Canyon Rangers
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Steve Martin and Martin Short’s “The Dukes of Funnytown!” is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous, self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience.
Comedy, Music