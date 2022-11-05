Steve Mizek, Zukas, DJ Zip Disk

media release: It's getting colder but we're still going strong. After life got in the way we're happy to finally have Steve Mizek as this months guest!

Steve Mizek | Argot

Steve Mizek is a DJ and music journalist from Chicago and a veteran of dance music's underground. In 2005, he founded the well respected electronic, dance and experimental music blog Little White Earbuds. Mizek started the record label Argot in 2012, which focused on nurturing American artists. He has DJed for more than 15 years, most often at Chicago nightlife lynchpin Smartbar.

Local support from

Zukas

DJ Zip Disk

21+ w/ID. $10 cash only (ATM up front).

JAMS and Robinia strive to create a safe place for all. If you feel uncomfortable at a party, please reach out to the JAMS crew (the doorman can help you identify someone if needed), or anyone from Robinia.