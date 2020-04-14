press release: April 14, 8 pm (doors at 7) Steve Wynn, tickets available here- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ an-evening-with-steve-wynn-at- kikis-house-of-righteous- music-in-madison-tickets- 90900304257

Here's how the event post describes the show, "Steve will be playing songs covering the entire span of his 40 year recording career—from “The Days of Wine and Roses,” his debut album with The Dream Syndicate all the way through selections from his solo records, The Baseball Project, Gutterball and more. He will be selling and signing copies of his book “Steve Wynn—Complete Lyrics 1982 to 2017” and almost all of those 300 songs will be fair game for playing at the shows."

Reservations are required in advance for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room available you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714. As always, all money goes to the musicians.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Court and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways. https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

****************************** ****************************** ****************************** *********

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available.