media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory presents "Foto Esculturas," an exhibition by Steven Feren,from Tuesday, November 28, 2023 through Friday, December 22, 2023.

A reception will take place Saturday, December 2, 2023, 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Steven Feren has been creating Sculpture for public places since 1980. He headed the Glass area at the University of Wisconsin, Madison for 30 years. The Artist has done glass cast relief murals, fiber optics,animated LED sculpture, glass outdoor environments, mosaic sculpture and floors, in addition to his well known work with concrete and glass. He has experience working with architects, designers, engineers and planning committees. His works have been created for Universities, Cities, and Companies, as well as private collectors.

Exhibition statement:

The work I have been engaged in over the last 30 years has been primarily work in public art. I am interested in work that can operate on many levels, including forms that are able to transcend their limitations. I am interested in work that is physically rooted yet speaks to the spirit. My work strives to be straightforward in the most roundabout way, it is the smoke that can reveal the laser. There are no simple answers to matters of the heart. The work samples I have included are a representation of my desire to create work that is accessible, yet sheds light on the complexity of the human condition. Over the last few years I have created a series cast glass and painted Sculptures. These works are inspired by the Mexican tradition of Foto Esculturas or Photo Sculptures. This tradition of combining photos and wood carving in small memorials to family members act as tributes or shrines to the love felt for the family. I wanted to pay tribute to the birds of the world acknowledging a tremendous lost of bird life due to climate change. I have developed this work in my studio and it reflects my interests and my desire to come to terms with a variety of issues. These issues include love, family, history, cause and effect, and our connection to the natural world. . I also was very interested in trying to work in a way that forgoes forced cleverness and obfuscation, yet is connective and provocative.