ONLINE: Steven Salvatore

media release: A Room of One's Own is proud to present The And They Lived... Extravaganza! in celebration of the release of Steven Salvatore's latest novel! Steven will be joined by a panel of fellow queer YA authors including Becky Albertalli (Here's to Us), Jason June (Jay's Gay Agenda), and Julian Winters (Right Where I Left You). On YouTube.

About And They Lived...: Chase Arthur is a budding animator and hopeless romantic obsessed with Disney films and finding his true love, but he's plagued with the belief that he's not enough for anyone: he's recovering from an eating disorder and suffers from body dysmorphia fueled by his father, and can't quite figure out his gender identity. When Chase starts his freshman year of college, he has to navigate being away from home and missing his sister, finding his squad, and contending with his ex-best friend Leila who is gunning for the same exclusive mentorship. If only he can pull together a short for the freshman animation showcase at the end of the semester.

Then Chase meets Jack Reid, a pragmatic poet who worships words and longs to experience life outside of his sheltered world. But Chase throws everything into question for Jack, who is still discovering his sexual identity, having grown up in close-knit conservative family. Jack internalized a lot of homophobia from his parents and childhood best friend, who unexpectedly visit campus, which threatens to destroy their relationship. Chase will have to learn to love--and be enough for--himself, while discovering what it means to truly live.

Steven Salvatore is a gay, genderqueer author, writing professor, Mariah Carey lamb, and Star Wars fanatic. They hold an MFA in Creative Writing from The New School. They currently live in Peekskill, New York, with their amazingly patient husband, whose name is also Steve. They are the author of Can't Take That Away and And They Lived…. They are also the co-founder of Pride Book Fest.

Becky Albertalli is the number one New York Times bestselling author of William C. Morris Award winner and National Book Award longlist title Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda (now a major motion picture, Love, Simon); The Upside of Unrequited; Leah on the Offbeat; the Simonverse novella Love, Creekwood; What If It’s Us and Here's to Us (cowritten with Adam Silvera); Yes No Maybe So (cowritten with Aisha Saeed); and most recently, Kate in Waiting. Becky lives with her family in Atlanta.

Jason June (it's a two-name first name, like Mary-Kate without the hyphen or the Olsen twin) is a genderqueer writer mermaid who loves to create picture books that mix the flamboyantly whacky with the slightly dark, and young adult contemporary rom-coms full of love and lust and hijinks. His picture books include Whobert Whover, Owl Detective, illustrated by Jess Pauwels, and Porcupine Cupid, a queer-inclusive Valentine’s Day story, illustrated by Lori Richmond. For under-the-sea whimsical adventures, check out the Mermicorn Island chapter book series from Scholastic! Jay's Gay Agenda, Jason June’s debut YA, is a queer rom-com, from HarperTeen, as is his upcoming Out of the Blue, out May 31, 2022!

Julian Winters is an award-winning author of Running With Lions, How to Be Remy Cameron, The Summer of Everything, and most recently, Right Where I Left You. Running With Lions is the recipient of an IBPA Benjamin Franklin Gold Award. How to Be Remy Cameron and The Summer of Everything were named Junior Library Guild Gold Standard selections. A self-proclaimed comic book geek, Julian currently lives outside of Atlanta.