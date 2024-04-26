The Stick Arounds, Heavy Looks, Gentle Brontosaurus

× Expand Heidi E. Johnson/Blue Umbrella Arts Two guitar players singing and a bass player form the frontline of a band. Heavy Looks

media release: The Stick Arounds are a band forged on a foundation of harmony, grit, melody and crunch. Formed in late 2009, by a group of veteran Lansing musicians, The Stick Arounds have built an audience from the ground up with powerful live shows that have drawn comparisons to Guided By Voices, Teenage Fanclub, Sloan, The Replacements, and Big Star. This combination of experience and shared vision has resulted in a prolific period over the last five years that has seen the release of three full length LPs and a dozen singles.

They perform at The Wisco on Friday, April 26. Joining them are Madison power pop band, Heavy Looks, and indie darlings Gentle Brontosaurus.

More event info: https://www.facebook.com/ events/334404542952179