media release: Stirrup is Fred Lonberg-Holm, Nick Macri and Charles Rumback. The three first played together as “the shimmering rhythm section of the Horse’s Ha,” (Time Out Chicago) and decided to form their own trio in 2009 to explore deep grooves, moody harmonies, and extended structures. A true collective, all three write and arrange for the band with influences as varied as the list of bands and musicians Stirrup’s members have worked with, including Ken Vandermark, Mark Eitzel, Wilco, Via Tania, Anthony Braxton, Nina Nastasia, Hector Zazou, Jeremy Enigk, L’Altra, Boxhead Ensemble, Peter Brötzmann, and Laetitia Sadier (of Stereolab).

Fred Lonberg-Holm enjoys working with a wide variety of musicians in as many situations as possible. In addition to Stirrup, current and ongoing projects include Seval, Friction Brothers (with Michaels Colligan and Zerang), The Valentine Trio, The Boxhead Ensemble, ADA trio (with Brötzmann and Nilssen-Love), VCDC, Fast Citizens, Ballister, The Peter Brötzmann Chicago Tentet, Joe McPhee’s Survival Unit III, as well as numerous one-off projects. Improvisors he has worked with include Clare Cooper, Charlotte Hug, Andrea Neumann, Sofia Jernberg, Shelly Hirsch, Tomeka Reid, Michiyo Yagi, Carrie Shull, Carrie Biolo, Birgitte Uhler, Rachel Wadham, Mary Halvorson, Joelle Leandre, Joanne Powers, Zeena Parkins, Judy Dunaway, Lotte Anker, Katherine Young, Jessica Pavone as well as a number of guys. He also leads a revolving cast large ensembles under the name Lightbox Orchestra. His extensive discography includes free improvised and free jazz recordings as well as new music, pop, rock and noise.

Bassist and Chicago native Nick Macri has careened in and out of various musical situations over the years from creative group settings and notable sideman gigs to theater work and solo excursions. He is/was a contributing member to many groups including instrumental explorers Euphone (Jade Tree) and Heroic Doses (SUB>POP), arty-pop quartet The Zincs (Thrill Jockey), and the pastoral psych-folk of The Horse's Ha. He has performed as a sideman and recorded sessions with a varied list of artists including Laetitia Sadier (Stereolab), Mark Eitzel (American Music Club), Jeremy Enigk (Sunny Day Real Estate), Ken Vandermark, Azita, Bobby Conn, The Lonesome Organist, Wanees Zarour's Middle East Music Ensemble, and Hector Zazou.

Charles Rumback is a figure of the rich and varied Chicago music scene. Born and raised in Kansas, he moved to Chicago to study at the Chicago College of Performing Arts where he received a degree in Jazz Composition. Having co-led groups such as Leaves and Colorlist, he has recorded and toured regularly with projects such as Azita, the Horse's Ha, L'altra and Via Tania. Current projects include Colorlist, Leaf Bird and Stirrup. Charles' playing deals closely with the jazz tradition, yet he has worked closely with artists from a wide variety of backgrounds such as; Jason Ajemian, Asuna, Caroline Davis, Josh Eustis, John Hughes, Fred Lonberg-Holm, Matt Lux, Bill Mackay, Nick Macri, the Medium Necks, Ron Miles, Jeff Parker, Liz Payne, Jason Stein, John Tate and Greg Ward.

Presented by BlueStem Jazz:

https://bluestemjazz.org/

and Audio for the Arts:

https://audioforthearts.com/

This event is BYOB