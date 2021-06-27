Stonewall Memorial Drag March

media release: This Day we will Celebrate and Uplift Queer Lives and Voices and Come Together with Unity and Spread Love and Kindness to Ourselves and Others. We Will Be loud and proud of who we are we are here we are queer and we ain't going nowhere We Will Let you know about Stonewall and our ancestors who paved the way for us as we pave the way for a better place for the younger generation.

Starting at 2 pm at the Social Justice Center, 1202 Williamson St., march will head up Willy to the State Street side of the Capitol for a rally.

Activities Will include

Face painting

Dancing

Drag Story Time

Drag Show

Free Food

Arts And Crafts

Be Kind To Yourself And Others

Spread Love to Yourself and Others

Ask For Consent to Touch Others

Be Who You Are

Follow Your Dreams

Believe In Yourself

No Hate Of Any Kind Will Be Tolerated