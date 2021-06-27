Stonewall Memorial Drag March
media release: This Day we will Celebrate and Uplift Queer Lives and Voices and Come Together with Unity and Spread Love and Kindness to Ourselves and Others. We Will Be loud and proud of who we are we are here we are queer and we ain't going nowhere We Will Let you know about Stonewall and our ancestors who paved the way for us as we pave the way for a better place for the younger generation.
Starting at 2 pm at the Social Justice Center, 1202 Williamson St., march will head up Willy to the State Street side of the Capitol for a rally.
Activities Will include
Face painting
Dancing
Drag Story Time
Drag Show
Free Food
Arts And Crafts
Be Kind To Yourself And Others
Spread Love to Yourself and Others
Ask For Consent to Touch Others
Be Who You Are
Follow Your Dreams
Believe In Yourself
No Hate Of Any Kind Will Be Tolerated