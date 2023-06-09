press release: Fri., June 9, Noon, state Capitol Rotunda (2 E. Main St.) Stop Line 5; Protect Our Waters; End the Era of Fossil Fuels in Wisconsin! Join 350 Wisconsin as we assemble with music and art to tell President Biden and Governor Evers to end the era of fossil fuels! With the Bad River meander less than ten feet from Line 5, we're on the brink of a catastrophic spill in the Great Lakes and a true environmental justice disaster. And after the fast-tracking of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Appalachia, it's never been more urgent for us to take action nationally, as well. More info, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ events/794438432027070/