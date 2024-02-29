The Stop & Listen

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Formed in Madison in 2023, the Stop and Listen bring unique instrumentation and high-energy fun to a range of American traditional music. Hot fiddle tunes, jug band blues, hillbilly songs, and more. Featuring Daniel Plane (cello, fiddle), Calvin Woodring (harmonica), Adam Helt-Baldwin (bass), and Mike Tiboris (banjo). Stop, listen, and let 'er rip!

No cover!

