Stop Motion Animation

Google Calendar - Stop Motion Animation - 2019-11-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stop Motion Animation - 2019-11-09 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stop Motion Animation - 2019-11-09 13:00:00 iCalendar - Stop Motion Animation - 2019-11-09 13:00:00

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Join Crestwood Art Instructor Luke Bassuener and some of his students for a hands-on stop motion animation workshop. Watch a few short stop motion films made by Crestwood students. Then, learn how easy it is to make your very own stop motion film. Come with an idea of a story you'd like to tell or make one up on the spot.

Info

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Kids & Family
608-824-1780
Google Calendar - Stop Motion Animation - 2019-11-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stop Motion Animation - 2019-11-09 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stop Motion Animation - 2019-11-09 13:00:00 iCalendar - Stop Motion Animation - 2019-11-09 13:00:00