Stop Motion Animation
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Join Crestwood Art Instructor Luke Bassuener and some of his students for a hands-on stop motion animation workshop. Watch a few short stop motion films made by Crestwood students. Then, learn how easy it is to make your very own stop motion film. Come with an idea of a story you'd like to tell or make one up on the spot.
