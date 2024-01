media release: Tonight, we’re kicking off a full year of virtual programming with a celebration: Aldo Leopold’s birthday and the 75th anniversary of A Sand County Almanac! During this event, foundation Senior Fellow Dr. Stan Temple will reveal dozens of engaging stories behind Leopold’s essays, and he’ll explore why A Sand County Almanac’s timeless yet timely message still resonates today.

Register for this free, virtual event here: https://www.crowdcast. io/c/asca75. A replay of the event will be available to registrants immediately after the live program. See below for a fabulous one-day deal on Stan's widely cherished 2024 Phenology Calendar!