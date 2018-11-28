Stories from a Wisconsin Football Legend

press release: Heritage Monona, invites you to enjoy an evening with former Badgers and Packers quarterback Randy Wright. Question and answer session to follow.

Wright is a former professional American football quarterback and color commentator who played for the Green Bay Packers from 1984 to 1989. He now is the owner of Wright Family Enterprises Inc. and also helps run the Trickey Wright Quarterback - Receiver Camps for youth and high school athletes.

Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 5:30 p.m., Heritage Monona, 111 Owen Road, Monona