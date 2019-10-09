Stories & Sculpting

Preschoolers, 10 am Wednesdays

press release: Preschool Storytime plus sculpting! We'll start with some books, songs, and an app of the week, then explore different methods of creating sculptures each week. Be sure to wear clothes that can get messy! For children ages 3-5, siblings welcome. No registration required. Note: no program on Oct. 30 for Friends of the Library Booksale.