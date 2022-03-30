Storm Spotter Training

press release: On Wednesday March 30, 2022, Dane County Emergency Management will be hosting FREE severe weather spotter training IN‐PERSON at Madison College. The National Weather Service Milwaukee Sullivan Office will be leading the training. There is NO CHARGE and NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED for the in‐person training

The training lasts approximately two (2) hours and will be offered at both 1:00p and 6:30p in Room D1630 (Café Annex) of Madison College’s Truax Building, 1701 Wright Street, Madison, WI. Free parking is available in the VISITOR section of the parking lot on the North West corner of Anderson and Wright Streets. A parking map and information can be found at: https://students.madisoncollege.edu/parking.

The National Weather Service Milwaukee Sullivan Office is also offering this training via webinar at 1:00p on Friday April 8, 2022. You must register to attend the webinar. More information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/mkx/spotter-schedule.

Following the severe weather Dane County suffered on Saturday March 5, these classes can educate people on severe weather and provide information on how people can make themselves and their neighbors safer before severe weather strikes.

Emergency Management Director Charles A. Tubbs Sr. said “This training is critical due to the increasing concerns with severe weather. Knowing more about what is happening in the skies and where to find accurate information can increase you and your loved one’s safety.”

Preparedness is a continuum. The more time and effort you invest in your safety, the more prepared you are for emergencies. Please make the investment in your safety by attending one of these classes.