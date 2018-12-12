press release: Join us at the Monona Public Library on December 12 at 6 p.m. for Story Jam. Local musician and renowned storyteller Kevin Willmott II will emcee this event, featuring MG21 students, Lindsay Wood Davis, John DeBacher, Missy Kedzorski, and many others sharing short personal narratives around the theme "Walking Your Path." This collection of 5 minutes stories kicks off the One Community, Many Voices initiative, with the library going out in the community and collecting oral histories from people of all ages. Program is free and open to the public.