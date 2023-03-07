media release: Mental health is one of the most pervasive and critically compelling societal issues today. And storytelling is a powerful, personal and accessible approach to the issue. Chrysalis is holding a first-of-its kind event offering a platform for eight people in the Madison area to share their Stories of Hope. Hope is something we desperately need right now as we continue to see an increase in mental health and substance use challenges. This event is an invitation to all community members to contribute to providing a sense of hope by sharing the stories and hearing the stories of others.

The First Chrysalis Storytelling Event is Tuesday March 7, at 5:30pm, at Chrysalis, 1342 Dewey Court, Madison, WI 53703.

THE event will be hosted by Sabrina Madison. She is an award-winning entrepreneur and founding CEO of The Progress Center for Black Women. Her vision for The Progress Center for Black Women is to create a Madison community where Black women proliferate as powerful CEOs, owners of local shops and leaders in their own right.

We will have eight Stories of Hope from people who utilize Chrysalis services, including staff and community members. Doors will open at 5 pm. This event is FREE and open to the public. All storytellers understand that they will be recorded and photographed. *ASL Interpreter available at event*

L﻿ight food and refreshments available from:

C﻿hrysalis Pops

M﻿adam Chu

P﻿otters Crackers

K﻿wik Trip

F﻿estival Foods