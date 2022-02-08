press release: Photographic storytelling is the art of conveying stories, ideas, and viewpoints through the medium of photography. It is a great example of how photography is not just the practice of creating visually interesting or stunning pictures, but is about telling stories, real or fantasized. This class is oriented toward gaining an increased mindfulness in photographic storytelling.

Topics Covered:

• Session One: Photography as a Second Language.

*Session Two: Photography and Prose/Poetry/Essay.

*Session Three: The Telling of a Story

*Session Four: The Courage to Speak

Skill Level: This class offering is an intermediate to advanced amateur level class. Students should have a confident understanding of their camera equipment with setting and using manual exposures. Students must have a digital camera (DSLR or mirrorless) with shutter speed, aperture, and ISO, controls. However, film-based camerawork will also be honored in this course.

Instructor: Don Mendenhall

See this link for more details: https://www.photomidwest.org/ classes

6:30 - 8:30 pm, Tuesdays every two weeks, Feb 8, 22, Mar 8, 22, 2022, in person at PhotoMidwest, 700 Rayovac Dr., Suite 212, Madison WI. ADA accessible. Free convenient parking in our adjacent parking lot. Depending on COVID, this class may be an online live interactive class via Zoom.

Workshop Fee: $105/$95 (PhotoMidwest members)