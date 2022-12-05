Storytelling Showcase

× Expand courtesy Nehemiah The Rev. Dr. Alex Gee standing outside. The Rev. Dr. Alex Gee

media release: Presented by Justified Anger, Lean Into Allship sessions, and the Black Like Me podcast, Dr. Alex Gee is bringing together an exciting group of storytellers for a night of live music, celebration, and community connection at Cafe Coda. The evening of stories told live will be curated by Dr. Gee around the theme of "Hope."

As a shared community, experience a group of storytellers as they share their own personal Allyship experiences in their racial justice journey. Celebrate this special evening together with live music performed by Mitch Guzick and Joseph Jackson.

As a preacher, author, podcaster, activist, and Griot, Rev. Dr. Alex Gee is a master storyteller that draws listeners into his experience and leaves them laughing, thinking, and inspired in equal measure.

Let us know you are "Going" at the Facebook event to RSVP.