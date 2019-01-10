press release: Bring your kids to the Museum for fun stories that celebrate diversity, friendship, and community! Each program will feature a book, hands-on time in the Museum, and a craft to take home.

2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month from 10:30-11:15am. Reservations not necessary except for groups of 10 or more. Perfect for teachers, parents, and grandparents with kids ages 2-5! Free.