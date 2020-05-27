ONLINE: WHS Storytime

press release: Join the Wisconsin Historical Society Press Wednesday, May 27, at 10 a.m. for a taste of some of Wisconsin’s best-known flavors in a special Storytime Live kids kitchen segment for cihldren and their caregivers. We will be inspired by recipes in our cookbook “The Flavor of Wisconsin for Kids” by Terese Allen and Bobbie Malone to make our own butter and turn it into a sweet Maple Butter Spread for your next batch of pancakes! (If time allows, we can learn how to make Maple Cream Sundaes too!)

Tune in to our Facebook page with the ingredients and cook along with our host, Marketing Manager Kristin Gilpatrick, or watch first and try out the recipe – or your own creative version of it – in your own kitchen after the broadcast. Ingredients are minimal, but if you want to cook along, have the following ready for Maple Butter Spread:

1 electric mixer (or sturdy whisk)

2 large bowls

1 pint of heavy cream OR 1 stick of butter softened to room temperature

½ cup of real maple syrup (real works better than maple-flavored syrup)

If you want to also make a Maple Cream Sundae you will need some vanilla ice cream and (if desired) chopped/crushed lightly salted pecans or peanuts.

The Flavor of Wisconsin for Kids is available from your favorite book retailer, or online from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press website.