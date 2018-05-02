press release: Children’s author/illustrator Jeanne Styczinski and author/storyteller Jim May will visit Monona Public Library on Wednesday, May 2, for two separate programs to speak to children, teens, and adults in celebration of Children’s Book Week. To learn more, go to www.mononalibrary.org and click on our Calendar of Events.

Activities begin at 5 p.m. with “Storytime—Meet the Authors,” which is an opportunity to enjoy a special visit including story reading, art projects, and book signings with May and Styczinski. Books will be available for purchase, so feel free to drop in for this free event. There will also be a door prize drawing.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. is the program “Aspiring Author’s—Meet the Authors,” during which May and Styczinski will discuss the writing and publishing process, share advice for aspiring authors, and answer questions.

Jim May, an EMMY award-winner and author of books for children and adults, will discuss the writing process in general and memoir writing in particular. He will present strategies for developing story plots from one’s own life as well as from mythology, and techniques to combine the two.

“Our lives, our destinies, can be viewed through the prism of myth as well as the sacred teachings stories that have been passed down in every culture,” May said. “Viewed through these prisms and guides our lives can take on new meaning and purpose, whether or not writing is our passion.” May will tell powerful and humorous stories that illustrate this process of uncovering the myths that we are living.

For those interested in learning how a picture book is illustrated, come join award-winning author/illustrator Jeanne Styczinski as she talks about the many decisions she faces as she moves a picture book from blank page to print. “As an illustrator, I paint/gadget print with recycled items on recycled newspaper and

-more-

then use the printed paper to collage my images,” Styczinski said. “I'll bring some examples of my art and read a book or two along the way. Come join me for this fun, informative presentation.”

Jim May (http://jimmaystoryteller.com/ ) is an Emmy award-winning storyteller, teacher, and author of the critically acclaimed “Farm on Nippersink Creek,” and the children’s picture book “The Boo Baby Meets The Ghost of Mable’s Gable.” A professional storyteller for over 25 years, Jim has told stories to all ages across the United States, in Canada and Europe.

Jeanne Styczinski (https://mrsjeanne.com/ & http://jeannekaypublishing. com/) is the proud recipient of the Moonbeam Children’s Book Award for all three of her picture books—"Mama, How Does The Wind Start To Blow?” (2014), “Papa, Why Does The Sun Shine?” (2015), and “Who Will Be My Friend?” (2017). During Jeanne’s 30 career as a kindergarten teacher, she could see the important role that children’s picture books play in students’ literacy development and how early connections with books help students develop a love for reading. In 2013 Jeanne felt an urgency to pursue a life-long dream to write and illustrate picture books.

Children’s Book Week is the annual celebration of children’s books and reading. Established in 1919, it is the longest running national literacy initiative in the country. The program is administered by Every Child a Reader, and the Children’s Book Council (CBC) is the anchor sponsor.