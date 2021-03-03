press release: Dreamers are everywhere, at all ages, and Middleton’s new StoryWalk® celebrates them.

Families are invited to downtown Middleton to enjoy the city’s third StoryWalk®, beginning Tuesday, March 2, and continuing through May 2, with the story, “Dreamers,” by Yuyi Morales.

“It's a beautifully illustrated story of one woman's incredible journey to the United States,” said Lori Bell, Head of Youth Services at Middleton Public Library.

Families can follow the book through 25 illustrated posters around downtown. A numbered map can be picked up at the Middleton Public Library or downloaded online. The map and businesses are numbered so that readers can follow the stops in order and find out what happens next in the story.

StoryWalk® maps are also available online at midlibrary.org/children and www.downtownmiddleton.com/storywalk.

“We have had such great response from families who have taken our StoryWalks® and we hope to continue the project as long as there is interest,” Bell said.

The library hosted two previous StoryWalks® for Halloween and the winter months.

Past StoryWalk® adventures included a free copy of the book but funding was not available to do so at this time. The book is available to check out at the Middleton Public Library through curbside pick-up.

Safety guidelines: Please practice social distancing during your StoryWalk®, giving others six feet of space, and follow Dane County Public Health guidelines regarding COVID-19, including wearing face coverings indoors or in crowded spaces if 5 years or older, and staying home if sick or presenting symptoms.

StoryWalk® is presented by Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton Business Association. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.