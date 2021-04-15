press release: The Lussier Family Heritage Center, a Dane County Parks facility, has teamed up with Monona Public Library to create a permanent StoryWalk® on the prairie trails surrounding the Lussier Family Heritage Center, located in William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park. This fun, educational activity places the pages of a children’s book along the trail. This activity combines the joy of reading with your child with the benefits of being active outdoors. As you walk along the nature path, discover the story unfolding page after page!

April 15-May 14: Pages of "The Earth Gives More," by Sue Fliess and Christiane Engle.

The story will be changed monthly, so be sure to check our website https://lussierheritagecenter. com/StoryWalk for updates.

The Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area are currently fundraising for this project. Donations can be made through their website: friendsofcapsprings.org/donate . Please note in the memo line that the donation is for the StoryWalk® Project.

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

For more information about the Lussier Family Heritage Center, visit our website www.lussierheritagecenter.com or email HeritageCenter@countyofdane. com.