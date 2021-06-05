press release: Summer StoryWalk® (All ages), June 5 – August 31

Middleton Public Library

Celebrate books and summer-reading fun with an outdoor, interactive DIY reading of Hooray for Books, by Brian Won. The StoryWalk® takes readers on a 25-stop reading adventure around Downtown Middleton to read a page or two from the book with a coordinating activity. You’ll find loads of fun suggestions for more books to read along the way and discover Middleton businesses! Pick up a map at the library. Questions or comments? Please contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.