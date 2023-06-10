media release: Enjoy the weather, a walk and a wonderful story while visiting Middleton’s charming downtown.

The Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton Business Association have selected their summer StoryWalk®, “Jabari Jumps,” by Gaia Cornwall, starting June 10 and running through Aug. 27. All are invited to venture from stop to stop, while following along with Jabari as he overcomes his fears and makes the big jump.

Middleton has hosted StoryWalks® since 2020, allowing families to follow along with a story, page by page, by visiting 22 stops throughout Downtown Middleton. The stops will have an illustrated poster and can be viewable on a numbered map. Pick up a StoryWalk® map at the Middleton Public Library or download one online at www.downtownmiddleton.com/ summerstorywalk.

Some children will even receive their own copy of the book, while supplies last.

“Thanks to the Friends of the Middleton Public Library, we are able to offer a free book to the first 500 kids who stop by the Middleton Public Library and pick up their StoryWalk® map," said Katie Ganser, head of youth services at Middleton Public Library.

If interested in donating toward the next StoryWalk® in Middleton, reach out to the Middleton Public Library at jsansing@midlibrary.org – not all StoryWalks® can afford to provide free books to children and donations to the program help make this possible.

StoryWalk® is presented by Middleton Public Library, Downtown Middleton Business Association and Friends of the Middleton Public Library. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark.

For more information about Middleton’s StoryWalk®, please visit www.DowntownMiddleton.com.