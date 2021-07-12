press release: July 12 - August 8 in the outdoor gardens

Read the dual language children's book Señorita Mariposa (Spanish and English) as you stroll the gardens and find each page displayed along the pathway. Rhyming text and lively illustrations take readers on an epic trip as they follow the monarch butterfly traveling thousands of miles south to Mexico at the end of summer. “Over the mountains capped with snow, to the deserts down below.” Children will be delighted to share in the fascinating journey of monarchs and be introduced to the different people and places monarchs pass before finally arriving to the forests their ancestors called home.