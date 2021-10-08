× Expand Middleton Tourism Lori Bell, head of youth services at Middleton Public Library, places one of the pages of October’s StoryWalk® tour outside the Middleton Visitors Center in downtown Middleton.

press release: Halloween fun returns to downtown Middleton with this season’s newest StoryWalk® adventure.

Come downtown to Middleton Oct. 1-31 for an outdoor, interactive reading of “Trick Arr Treat,” by Leslie Kimmelman and illustrated by Jorge Monlongo — the story about children looking for adventure on Halloween by dressing up as pirates and seeking “treasure” from their neighbors.

The StoryWalk® takes readers on a 23-stop reading adventure to different businesses to read a page or two from the book with a coordinating activity. The map and businesses are numbered so that readers can follow the stops in order and find out what happens next in the story.

Begin at the Middleton Public Library to pick up a free map and guide to the StoryWalk®, as well as one free copy of the book while supplies last, provided by Friends of the Middleton Public Library. StoryWalk® maps are also available online at the Downtown Middleton website: www.downtownmiddleton.com/storywalk.

“Kids will love the fun pirate theme, the many different Halloween costumes, and the wonderful pictures,” said Katie Ganser, Youth Services Librarian at the Middleton Public Library. “All of the StoryWalks® are fun, but the Halloween one, with families roaming around downtown in costumes, makes it even better.”

Although there will not be a downtown trick-or-treat event this year, participants are welcome and encouraged to enjoy the StoryWalk® in full costume. Snap some photos along the way and tag Downtown Middleton, the Middleton Public Library or Middleton Tourism and your photos might even be reshared to their social media pages.

This is Downtown Middleton Business Association and the library’s fifth StoryWalk® since launching last October. Please practice social distancing during your StoryWalk®, giving others six feet of space, and follow Dane County Public Health guidelines regarding COVID-19.

StoryWalk® is presented by Middleton Public Library and the DMBA. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.