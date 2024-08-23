× Expand Kent Sweitzer A 2019 Stoughton Chamber Music Festival performance.

media release: 8/23/24 at 7pm & 08/24/24 at 4pm, Stoughton Opera House, 381 E Main Street Stoughton.

The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival presents PERSPECTIVE. Searching for the ability to better understand another’s perspective, this program centers around Thomas Adès’ extraordinary new clarinet quintet, Alchymia, pairing each movement with other short compositions that help develop context and deeper understanding of the music. This program features music for string quartet, clarinet and piano at the historic Stoughton Opera House. -Run time: ~60min, ticketed ($10/$35)

The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival (08/14-09/01) celebrates it’s 6th season, presenting chamber music experiences artfully programmed with compositions spanning 300 years, performed by brilliant early-career classical musicians for Stoughton and the surrounding communities.

other concerts:

08/14/24 at 7pm, Grand Inspired Gallery, 501 E Main Street, Stoughton (free preview concert).

8/17/24 at 1 & 2:30 pm, Christ Lutheran Church, Stougton (free children's story and music).

08/31/24 at 7pm & 09/01/24 at 4pm, Chorus Public House, 154 W Main Street, Stoughton