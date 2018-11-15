press release: The Stoughton Chamber Singers, under the direction of John Beutel, present "Cole Porter and Friends" at the Village Players Theater on Thursday, November 15 and Friday, November 16 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $6 and available at stoughtonchambersingers.org, McGlynn's Pharmacy and from Choir members.

"The 20s, 30s, and 40s offered up a treasure trove of wonderful American Popular Music. These selections are usually entitled "The Great American Song Book" or "The American Song Bag." Cole Porter, an American composer and songwriter, is widely considered as one of the greatest song writers ever. Of the more than 800 songs he produced during his life, dozens have become standards and are featured in “The Great American Song Book”. The Stoughton Chamber Singers' concert features songs by Cole Porter, and from other popular composers such as Duke Ellington, Hoagy Carmichael, George Gershwin, and even some Fats Waller arranged for choir. We hope you will join us for an evening of delightful songs!