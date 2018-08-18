Stoughton Coffee Break Festival

press release: Celebrate the Coffee Break at the 21st Annual Coffee Break Festival!

Coffee Brew-Off

Bean Spit Contest

Cup O' Joe All Wheels Show

Arts & Crafts Vendors

Viking Booster Trek 5k Fun Run

Pork Roast

Beer Garden

Kids' Play Structures

More!

Purchase a $6 tasting mug to sample coffee in the Brew-Off. Keep the mug! Purchase a $15 hand-made collector's mug for your collection!

More information coming soon for Cup O' Joe All Wheels Show, Sponsors, and Runners.

Arts and Craft Show Vendor Applications are available here.

Tax Form (required with Arts and Craft Show Application) can be found here.