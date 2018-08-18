Stoughton Coffee Break Festival
Mandt Park, Stoughton 321 S. Fourth St. , Stoughton, Wisconsin
press release: Celebrate the Coffee Break at the 21st Annual Coffee Break Festival!
- Coffee Brew-Off
- Bean Spit Contest
- Cup O' Joe All Wheels Show
- Arts & Crafts Vendors
- Viking Booster Trek 5k Fun Run
- Pork Roast
- Beer Garden
- Kids' Play Structures
- More!
Purchase a $6 tasting mug to sample coffee in the Brew-Off. Keep the mug! Purchase a $15 hand-made collector's mug for your collection!
More information coming soon for Cup O' Joe All Wheels Show, Sponsors, and Runners.
Arts and Craft Show Vendor Applications are available here.
Tax Form (required with Arts and Craft Show Application) can be found here.
Info
