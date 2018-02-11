× Expand Stoughton Norwegian Dancers in 2017.

press release: On Sunday, February 11, 2018, the internationally known Stoughton Norwegian Dancers will present their annual “Norse Afternoon of Fun”. The performance will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Stoughton High School gymnasium located at 600 Lincoln Avenue, Stoughton WI. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

This annual event is the Norwegian’s answer to “cabin fever”. The combination of colorful Norwegian costumes, rousing music and exuberant ethnic folk dancing produces the necessary elements to relieve the “winter blues”.

Audience members are encouraged to wear their national costumes to truly make this an international event. Children under the age of 10 who are dressed in their national or Norwegian costume will receive free admission.

The lively group of dancers will present a program that includes humorous, gymnastic and audience participation dances that are appealing to all ages. Bring your children and grandparents to make it a family event.

Admission is $5.00 for adults for tickets purchase in advance or $8.00 at the door, Children who are under the age of 14 are $1.00. A bake sale featuring authentic pastries and baked goods will be available for purchase, including Lefse prepared by the Stoughton Norwegian Dancer parents!! There will also be a raffle drawing that includes the following great prizes plus 25 more!! $500.00 Cash donated by Jessica Ellickson & Coca-Cola Company; $500.00 Off a Set of Tires donated by Conant Automative; Diamond Pendant donated by Diamonds Select; Yetti 45 Tundra Cooler donated by Stoughton Lumber; Rosemaled ‘Mangletres’ Board donated by Nancy Odalen.

Please mark your calendars and “Mange tusen takk” (Many Thousand Thanks)