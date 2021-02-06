Stoughton Sports Boosters Online Auction

media release: The Stoughton Sports Boosters, (the non-profit organization that assists with funding for Stoughton High School Athletics) will be hosting a Winter Auction in place of their Annual Winter Event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Anyone can bid and there are great prizes,” said Steve Lyons, President of the Boosters. “Items include; A signed Green Bay Packer Football, a get-away to Great Wolf Lodge, American Girl Dolls, and plaques from Stoughton High School of ‘Hall of Fame Winners’, ‘Past Presidents’ and ‘Presidential Award Recipients’, gift baskets, artwork, gift cards from local merchants and a host of other items.”

The auction site is Stoughton Sports Boosters Winter Fundraiser | 32auctions

The auction will be held from February 6 through February 13 .

The goal of the auction is to raise $2,000 for Stoughton High School athletics.

Each year the Stoughton Sports Boosters gives four $1,000 scholarships. Other support from the Sports Boosters has included; new locker rooms, gym sound system, weight room equipment, wrestling mats, pitching machines, swim jackets, track high jump pit, soccer goals, a cross country finish line banner, uniforms for all of the sports teams and more.

In the past 10 years the Stoughton Sports Boosters has donated over $300,000 to Stoughton High School athletics.

For more information about the Stoughton Sports Boosters go to www.stoughtonsportsboosters. org or follow us on Facebook at Stoughton Sports Boosters Club and Twitter at @VikingBoosters.