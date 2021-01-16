ONLINE: Straight Outta the Hip Hop Architecture Camp

× Expand HEDI LAMAR RUDD Michael Ford, founder of Hip Hop Architecture Camp and owner of BrandNu Design.

press release:

Join Michael Ford and the TOP 10 Hip Hop Architecture Camp Interns, host firms, and our sponsors for a day of fun giveaways and final hip hop architecture presentations

Our 2020 Hip Hop Architecture Camp had over 600 participants from around the country. Our Top 10 participants not only won great prizes, they were also award an internship during the holiday break to develop their projects with an architecture firm! Each of the students projects were focused on combining social justice and hip-hop culture!

Join us as the camp participants and their host firms present their final projects which include renderings, animations and some live music!

When: Saturday, January 16, 2020

Time: 12:00pm EST

Where: Zoom

Presentations | Live Music | Door Prizes