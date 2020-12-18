ONLINE: Straight To The Morning

media release: On December 18, Hot Chip and Friends will go “Straight To The Morning” with one long B2B DJ set in support of Crisis, the national charity for people who are homeless. The stream will begin at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT and go straight to the early hours - it can be watched from anywhere in the world but is a one-time event.

The line-up for Hot Chip and Friends is Hot Chip, Jarvis Cocker, Dillion Francis, Superorganism, Kero Kero Bonito, LA Priest, Django Django, Para One, Lou Hayter, Mighty Mouse and MYD.

All ticket proceeds will go to Crisis. Buy tickets here.

Hot Chip on the event: “We’re glad to be able to support the essential work that Crisis is doing to support people who are homeless at this time of year when so many factors combine to make life extremely difficult for people on the streets or in temporary accommodation. Thank you to Crisis and to you for your donations.”

For more information on Crisis, please visit: www.crisis.org.uk