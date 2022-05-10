Strand of Oaks, Pat Finnerty

× Expand Merrick Ales Strand of Oaks

$22 ($19.50 adv.).

media release: Strand of Oaks will embark on an extensive American tour this spring. The performances celebrate Strand of Oaks’ new album, In Heaven, which was released last fall to widespread acclaim. Of the album, Stereogum declares, “Despite the different moods and directions, it all hangs together in what may be Showalter’s most refined and consistent collection of work yet,” while UPROXX asserts, “Each time Tim Showalter returns with a new record, you know you’re in for a cathartic experience of extreme emotions…In Heaven, might very well be his best work since 2014’s classic Heal” and NPR Music praises, “The message at the core of ‘Galacticana’ is universal, not only as a remembrance of all that was lost during the pandemic, but as a reflection of the joy and newfound strength we’re feeling right now.”

Recorded with Kevin Ratterman at Invisible Creature in Los Angeles, In Heaven is a hopeful reflection on love, loss, and enlightenment. In his eighth studio album as Strand of Oaks and first since moving to Austin, TX, Tim Showaltertakes his own grief and newly found sobriety and manifests songs that achieve a universality rooted not only in loss, but also joy, celebration, and newfound strength.

In Heaven is the follow up to 2019’s Eraserland, which was named one of the top albums of the year by NPR Music, who proclaimed, “brims with moments that will stop you in your tracks…The result is a cosmic tour-de-force,” while Pitchfork declared, “soars in both its booming and hushed moments, a testament to the skills of this lockstep outfit. These seasoned players navigate Showalter’s emotional cosmos with equal parts professionalism and empathy.” Since his debut in 2009, Showalter—performing as Strand of Oaks—has toured relentlessly with sold-out shows across the country including concerts with Jason Isbell and Iron and Wine and appearances on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk Concert” and many more.