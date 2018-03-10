press release:

USA | 1965 | 35mm | 90 min.

Director: Juleen Compton; Cast: Juleen Compton, Gary Collins, Alkis Yannakas

Independent writer-director Compton also stars in her radically progressive debut feature as a young woman traveling through Greece partaking in affairs and rejecting marriage offers for no other reason than because she wants to. Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive with funding provided by Century Arts Foundation.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged a tour of 35mm prints (and one DCP) of the best titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection includes eleven features and five shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, American and Argentine film noir, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, and remarkable documentaries.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.