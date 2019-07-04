Stranger Than Paradise

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: USA | 1984 | 35mm | 89 min.

Director: Jim Jarmusch; Cast: John Lurie, Eszter Balint, Richard Edson

Developed from one of his early short films, Jarmusch’s deadpan comedy classic introduces us to Eva, Willie, and Eddie, three characters on the margins of 1980s America, and follows them across a bleak, but humorous, cultural landscape. Garnering prizes at Cannes and from the National Society of Film Critics, this low-budget gem helped establish Jarmusch as one of the premier voices in what was then a fresh and subversive "independent" American cinema.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

