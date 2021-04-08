ONLINE: Strategies for Reducing Anxiety & Stress for all Family Members

× Expand courtesy Terri Sorg Wisconsin Dells author Terri Sorg.

media release: Join Kilbourn Public Library virtually through Zoom on Thursday, April 8 starting at 5:30 pm for an author event with local Wisconsin Dells author Terri Sorg.

How have you responded during the last year due to the pandemic’s ups and downs?

If you’ve felt unsettled, uneasy, and often stressed and anxious, you’re not alone.

Terri Sorg, author and former registered nurse specializing in mental health, says not everyone understands the pressures parents feel and the anxieties children may be coping with today –a year after the pandemic changed our lives.

“Anxiety, which comes in many forms, is considered the most common mental health disorder in the world,” Sorg says. “The American Psychological Association says the pandemic has been ‘the perfect storm’ for increasing stress and anxiety in family members of all ages.”

Her newest book coming soon is Heart Fairy and Anxiety, which helps young readers and their parents understand their feelings. It also provides tips for dealing with anxiety.

Her other books include Heart Fairy, Heart Fairy and Your Family, Heart Family and Your Feelings.

Sorg knows firsthand, as a mother, grandmother and from dealing with anxiety in her own life and within her family, how difficult it is to accept yourself as ‘normal’ when you feel anxious and feel unloved.

Happiness and Stress

She points out many people, including children, are missing out on feeling happy. “That feeling of emptiness can be related to feeling anxious which has increased exponentially during the pandemic,” she says.

She notes, “The underlying message in all my books is that you are loved, no matter what. Your inner Heart Fairy loves you no matter who you are, who you live with or why you think you are not loved. In each book the primary message is that accepting ourselves for who we are is a life-long journey.”

Sorg, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree from UW- Madison, spent part of her nursing career in hospice and trained in energy healing which opened her eyes to other modalities of healing.

It was in mental health where she says she discovered her niche. “Treatment in this field is as much an art as it is a science,” she says.

She has worked with troubled teens and the mentally ill helping them deal with struggles in their lives.

During her virtual presentation, April 8, 5:300 at the Kilbourn Public Library, Sorg will discuss strategies for managing anxiety in kids and parents.

A Close Look at Anxiety

There are many clues that someone close to you may have anxiety.

According to thepathway2success.com anxiety presents in many different ways. The symptoms include over planning and perfectionism, controlling, feeling agitated or angry, difficulty focusing, body aches and difficulty falling asleep.

“Letting go of anxiety helps you become happier, whether you’re an adult or a child,” Sorg says.

“With so much tension in the world today, having a strong inner spirit and feeling loved are more important than ever before.”