Strawberry Shortcake Festival

press release: The Strawberry Shortcake Social is an annual event at the the Larson House Museum at 6003 Exchange Street held in June from 1 to 4 pm and features McFarland’s best strawberry shortcake! The strawberries are freshly picked and the shortcake is homemade. There is also live entertainment, lawn games and free tours of the Larson House. Beverages and hot dogs are also served with all proceeds benefitting the McFarland Historical Society. When the social falls on Father’s Day weekend, guests are encouraged to talk about their fathers. What great, family friendly event.