media release: Author/comedian Keith Huie wrote and performed a one-man show at Alley Stage in 2010 titled Goldenrod. It was a tribute for a father who had passed away, broken and alone, 3 years earlier with no funeral or celebration of any sort.

Street Money is a continuation of that story, a deeper look into the lives of him and his father together and the mental illness and greatness both of them possessed. Huie’s stories and recollections are equal parts humorous and heartbreaking. Anyone coming to the show should expect to go home entertained by the observations, enlightened on the struggles associated with mental illness, and thankful for a father and son who, once upon a time, did the very best they could.

Keith Huie will perform Street Money in the Mineral Point Opera House on Saturday, April 9, 2022. General admission for the show will be $15 for all seats. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale for Friends of the MPOH on Wednesday, Dec 15 and for the general public on Wednesday Dec. 29.