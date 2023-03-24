Street Sweeper reception

media release: Cleaner Gallery + Projects of Chicago, IL is pleased to announce STREET SWEEPER, a pop-up exhibition at Madison, WI’s Common Wealth Gallery, located at 100 S Baldwin St. 53703.

The first installment of a traveling pop-up exhibition series, STREET SWEEPER, presents a selection of recent work from our developing roster of artists and friends of the gallery. Cleaner Gallery + Projects focuses primarily on painting, sculpture, and installation, exhibiting emerging and mid-career artists across the Midwest.

An opening reception will be held FRIDAY MARCH 24, from 6-9pm. Gallery hours will occur noon - 5pm on both Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26.

ARTISTS INCLUDE

Remy Bordas & Olivia Juárez

Christian Campos

Paul Erschen

Matt Irie

Keith Kaziak

Esau McGhee

Allen Moore

Kelsea Nichols

Kelly Reaves

Mike Rea

Nina Rizzo

Bradley Simmons

Frank Trankina

& Olivia Zubko