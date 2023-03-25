Street Sweeper
to
Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Cleaner Gallery + Projects of Chicago, IL is pleased to announce STREET SWEEPER, a pop-up exhibition at Madison, WI’s Common Wealth Gallery, located at 100 S Baldwin St. 53703.
The first installment of a traveling pop-up exhibition series, STREET SWEEPER, presents a selection of recent work from our developing roster of artists and friends of the gallery. Cleaner Gallery + Projects focuses primarily on painting, sculpture, and installation, exhibiting emerging and mid-career artists across the Midwest.
An opening reception will be held FRIDAY MARCH 24, from 6-9pm. Gallery hours will occur noon - 5pm on both Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26.
ARTISTS INCLUDE
Remy Bordas & Olivia Juárez
Christian Campos
Paul Erschen
Matt Irie
Keith Kaziak
Esau McGhee
Allen Moore
Kelsea Nichols
Kelly Reaves
Mike Rea
Nina Rizzo
Bradley Simmons
Frank Trankina
& Olivia Zubko