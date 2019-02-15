Streetlight Cabaret

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Madison's only weekly Cabaret is a hour long show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. Every week a different set of performers come to showcase their wide variety of talent that includes, Drag, Burlesque, Circus, Dance, Magic, Juggling, and Singing.  Tickets available at Streetlightcabaret.com

Every week is hosted by the Ambassador of Cheese & Tease, Mercury Stardust.

Info
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
