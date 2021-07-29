press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce this summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie line-up of Thursday night events taking place in Downtown Sun Prairie:

July 29, 5:00 – 7:00PM: Wild Rumpus Circus in Cannery Square, 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie

o The Wild Rumpus Circus will have stilt walkers on hand from 5:00-6:00p.m. and will provide a live circus performance from 6:00-7:00p.m.

o Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be available to create caricature drawings.

o Stop by the Explore Children’s Museum pop-up table to say hi!